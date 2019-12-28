NEUFC seeks to win against KBFC

North East United FC (NEUFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in their Hero Indian Super League encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

KBFC is sure to experience a wonderful flow of positive energy. The Blasters are on an eight-game winless streak with their last win coming against ATK in the season opener. The team had, similarly, gone on a 14-match winless drought after their season opener in the previous campaign as well, which cost them dearly.

NEUFC have also floundered after making a good start to the campaign. A winless run of four games has left them sixth on the table with 10 points. Their attack has suffered in the absence of star striker Asamoah Gyan who had been injured for a while.

Saturday’s game will offer the Blasters a big chance to head in that direction. “NorthEast lost its last two games, hopefully, that is an advantage for us, and we are playing at home,” said Eelco Schattorie.

But the big hurdle for Blasters could be Ghananian striker Asamoah Gyan, who is expected to return on Saturday after an injury-break.