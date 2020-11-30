New AASU Members Take Oath Today At GU

The newly elected state executive committee of All Assam Student Union (AASU) on Monday took oath and assumed charge. The ceremony was held at Gauhati University.

60 State executives took oath today by taking responsibilities for the student’s body in the meeting. Dipankar Kumar Nath will continue his role as President of AASU and Sankar Jyoti Baruah was elected as the new General Secretary after Lurinjyoti Gogoi quit the student’s body.

“After assuming charges, the new central executive committee of the students’ body will hold its central executive meeting soon. Besides making Samujjal Bhattacharya’s decision known, the meeting will discuss issues concerning the State that were raised during the Duliajan general conference,” newly-elected general secretary of AASU Sankar Jyoti Baruah said.



Additionally, members of Nikhil Bishnupriya Manipuri Students Union also took part in the event.

Meanwhile, AASU adviser in Chief Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya has decided to remain in the student body after cancelling his retirement plan.

“Following the request of the delegates at Duliajan conference, distinguished personalities of the State as well as various regional organizations, I have expressed my consent to work as the chief advisor of AASU,” Chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said while speaking to the media.