NationalTop Stories

New Air Defence Command To Come Up Soon

By Pratidin Bureau
29

The Department of Military Affairs is accelerating the operations of restructuring the  armed forces as the new air defence command under the Indian Air Force (IAF) which may come up at Prayagraj around the second week of October this year, a news agency report stated.

The prime objective of the command is to amalgamate the resources of the armed forces as part of one command and make it functional to protect the air space of the country.

“The work has been hastened to prepare the structure of the command under an Air Force officer. Efforts are being made to put everything together and announce the creation of the air defence command at Prayagraj around the Air Force Day on October 8 this year,” government sources told ANI.

Related News

Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Today

Manipur: Active Cases Touch 1743

States Urged To Keep COVID Mortality Below 1%

Sub Classification Of SC/ST Constitutional

The air defence command may set up besides the Central Command Headquarters of the IAF which controls important air bases including Agra, Gwalior and Bareilly, the report stated.

The Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has been given the mandate to create joint military commands along with theatre commands, the report said.

The Department of Military Affairs is accelerating the operations of restructuring the  armed forces as the new air defence command under the Indian Air Force (IAF) which may come up at Prayagraj around the second week of October this year, a news agency report stated.

The prime objective of the command is to amalgamate the resources of the armed forces as part of one command and make it functional to protect the air space of the country.

“The work has been hastened to prepare the structure of the command under an Air Force officer. Efforts are being made to put everything together and announce the creation of the air defence command at Prayagraj around the Air Force Day on October 8 this year,” government sources told ANI.

The air defence command may set up besides the Central Command Headquarters of the IAF which controls important air bases including Agra, Gwalior and Bareilly, the report stated.

The Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has been given the mandate to create joint military commands along with theatre commands, the report said.

You might also like
National

Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death Toll Reaches 15

Regional

Assam: COVID-19 claim 6 lives today

Pratidin Exclusive

Ro-Ro vessel arrive at Guwahati, 30 cars at a time

Sports

Lovlina Reaches Semis at Russia Boxing Tour

Business

New Immigration post at Dhubri

Regional

Daring daylight robbery at Christianbasti

Comments
Loading...