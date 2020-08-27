New Air Defence Command To Come Up Soon

The Department of Military Affairs is accelerating the operations of restructuring the armed forces as the new air defence command under the Indian Air Force (IAF) which may come up at Prayagraj around the second week of October this year, a news agency report stated.

The prime objective of the command is to amalgamate the resources of the armed forces as part of one command and make it functional to protect the air space of the country.

“The work has been hastened to prepare the structure of the command under an Air Force officer. Efforts are being made to put everything together and announce the creation of the air defence command at Prayagraj around the Air Force Day on October 8 this year,” government sources told ANI.

The air defence command may set up besides the Central Command Headquarters of the IAF which controls important air bases including Agra, Gwalior and Bareilly, the report stated.

The Department of Military Affairs under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has been given the mandate to create joint military commands along with theatre commands, the report said.

