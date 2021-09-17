New Armed Outfit ‘ULB’ Formed, Demands Separate State of Bodoland

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A new armed outfit “United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB)” has been formed which demands a separate state of Bodoland.

In an official press release, the outfit stated, “we strongly demand to the government of India and Government of Assam for the creation of separate state Bodoland diving Assam with 50/50.”

It also said that it will “fight for rights till the last breathe” of their life until their demand is fulfilled.

“Let us die for our rest and homeland but let not die for us,” it added.

Further, the outfit stated that the decision was taken as other people have been “threatening” them in the various sides like in “language, cultural, religion, social, economical, political, educational, etc.

Hence, they have demanded a separate state for them where they can live free, with honour and dignity.

Notably, another outfit ‘NLFB’ was formed on March 14 this year, but later laid down their arms and made peace with the government.

