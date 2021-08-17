New Botanical Garden To Be Developed In Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone of a botanical garden in Guwahati to be developed at an expenditure of Rs 38.51 crore on Monday.

On the occasion, CM Sarma planted saplings of ‘Rudraksh’.

The botanical garden will be developed at the Old Jail premise in Fancy Bazar area near the Brahmaputra river, stated a report.

The botanical garden along with other facilities will be built at Rs 38.51 crore, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. It has been spread across over 56 bighas of land.

“The proposed Botanical Garden has been designed in such a way that it will provide much needed open space for people to breathe fresh air in the heart of the city,” the CM press release added.

The project aims at developing the garden with recreational activities for morning and evening walkers, meandering walkways, lotus ponds and amenities such as eateries, stated the report.