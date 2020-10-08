New Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: SRH Beats KXIP

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beats Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at the Indian Premier League 2020.

02. Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Passes Away

Union minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Ram Vilas Paswan passed away late on Thursday, son Chirag Paswan said. He recently underwent heart surgery in a Delhi hospital.

03. ULFA Expels Pro-Talk Leader Jiten Dutta

Pro-talk ULFA leader Jiten Dutta has been expelled from the 28th Battalion (ULFA) Alpha (A) today.

04. Sikkim Reopens For Tourists On Oct 10

Sikkim is all set to reopen for tourists from October 10, barring a few but premier tourist attractions, including Nathu La, Lachung in North Sikkim and Yaksom in West Sikkim.

05. Drugs Worth ₹ 6 Crore Seized In Madhya Pradesh, 7 Held

Seven persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling 117 kg of hashish, worth ₹ 6 crore in the international market, from Nepal, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Thursday.

06. Robot Helps Health Workers In Odisha’s Hospital To Combat COVID

To protect health workers from COVID-19 infection, the East Coast Railways Central Hospital in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar is using a Medical Robot called MeD ROBO to provide medicines, food and remote assistance to patients in the coronavirus ward, without any need for physical contact.

07. Poet Louise Gluck Awarded 2020 Nobel Prize In Literature

The Swedish Academy on Thursday awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature to American poet Louise Gluck “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” Gluck, who is a professor of English at Yale University in Connecticut, made her debut in 1968 with “Firstborn,” and won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 and the National Book Award in 2014.

08. HS Exams To Be Held From Feb 2021: AHSEC

Assam higher secondary examinations have been proposed to be conducted from the last week of February next year, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced today.

09. TRP Fraud Bust: Republic TV Among 3 Channels Probed

Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday said the city police are investigating a scam that involves the manipulation of TRPs. Addressing the media, Singh said three channels, namely Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, and Republic-TV are allegedly a part of distorting the device used by BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) to rate television channels.

10. India’s Economy To Contract By 9.6 % In FY21 – World Bank

The World Bank on Thursday said that India’s economy is expected to contract by 9.6 percent in the current fiscal year (2020-21) due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to its twice-a-year regional update, south Asia is set to dive into its worst-ever recession as the devastating impacts of Covid-19 on the region’s economy lingers on, taking a disproportionate toll on informal workers and pushing millions of south Asians into extreme poverty.

11. CBI Raids Assets Of YSR Congres MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju

The CBI has booked YSRCP MP Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, his wife and nine others in connection with an alleged loan default case worth ₹ 826 crore in a Punjab National Bank-led consortium of banks by Ind-Barath Thermal Power Ltd, officials said.

12. India’s Sulfur Dioxide Emissions See First Decline In 4 Years

India’s sulfur dioxide emissions dropped in 2019, the first decline in four years for the world’s largest spewer of the pollutant responsible for human health risks and acid rain. Emissions from India dropped 6% last year as the country consumed less coal, mirroring a similar decline in global emissions of the toxic gas, according to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, and Greenpeace.

13. Hurricane Delta Heads Towards US After Mexico

Hurricane Delta, which lashed Mexico’s Caribbean coast earlier this week, has regained strength and is headed towards the United States early Thursday. Widespread outages were reported after it hit the Yucatan peninsula in southeast Mexico as a Category 2 storm, uprooting trees and ripping down power lines.

14. Prince William Launches Multi-Million-Pound Environment Prize

Prince William of Britain today launched a multi-million-pound global prize in a bid to solve some of the most critical environmental problems. The Earthshot Prize will award five one-million-pound ($1.29-million) prizes every year for the next 10 years. The prizes will be given under different categories including protecting and restoring nature, cleaner air, reviving oceans, waste-reduction and climate change.

15. Pak ‘Spy’ Arrested In J&K’s Samba

Police have arrested a Pakistani ‘spy’ from the border district of Samba on Wednesday. The arrested accused has been identified as Kuljeet Kumar, 21, of Awtal Katalan village, which is close to the international border with Pakistan.