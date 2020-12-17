Top StoriesRegional

New BTC Member From GSP Accused In Minor Rape Case

By Pratidin Bureau
In a shocking development, an elected member from Gana Suraksha Party is to the fourth Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) is accused of alleged rape of a minor girl last year.

The accused Ghanashyam Das – the only GSP member who won a seat in the recently concluded BTC elections from Dihira in Kokrajhar was even arrested in this connection.

A Guwahati based child rights organisation had registered an FIR in April 2019 after learning of the incident where Das had allegedly raped a 15-year-old minor girl who was the worked as a domestic help in a family in the city. Das was a BTC member even then.

The victim has also delivered a child at a private hospital.

The charge sheet, in this case, was filed in October last year but the trial is yet to begin. Meanwhile, Das has been on bail and has now been elected to the BTC administration.

