New Children Covid Hospital inaugurated At MMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Health and Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma on Sunday inaugurated a new children’s Covid hospital at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati.

As the number of Covid positive cases are on an exponential rise in the state, an increase in patients with oxygen deprivation is noticed.

The minister expressed his concern over ICU units in GMCH being occupied and unavailable.

In view of the same, Sharma decided to build a children hospital with 55 beds in MMCH premise.

80 children can be accommodated in the hospital, he said.

