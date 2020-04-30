New COVID-19 patients are without contact history

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday informed that all the newly detected four COVID-19 patients from Bongaigaon district are without any contact history. The patients will be treated at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati.

The new patients are identified as Anupam Thakuriya of Chaparakata, Dipak Mallik of Abhayapuri, Babita Basfor of Swahid Bedi and Mina Biswakarma of Railway Colony. Earlier on Tuesday, a 16-year girl tested COVID-19 positive.

Speaking to media in Bongaigaon, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “All the four patients are without any contact history. People of Bongaigaon should be careful. They should cooperate with the district administration.”

He also said that the government of Assam has decided to declare the district as ‘Red Zone’. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 5 in the district.