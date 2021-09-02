New Covid-19 Variant “Mu” Could Be More Vaccine Resistant: WHO

The World Health Organisation has said that it is closely monitoring a new coronavirus “variant of interest” named Mu. WHO has also warned that the new variant shows signs of possible resistance to vaccines.

According to a report from PTI, the UN health agency said in its weekly bulletin on the pandemic on Tuesday, Mu – also known by its scientific name as B.1.621 – was first identified in Colombia in January 2021, and since then, there have been “sporadic reports” of cases and some larger outbreaks in South America and Europe.

The cases of the Mu variant have also been reported in the UK, Europe, the US and Hong Kong.

WHO also informed that although the global prevalence of the Mu variant among sequenced COVID-19 cases is currently below 0.1%, its prevalence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has consistently increased.

The new variant was added to the WHO’s watchlist on August 30 after it was detected in 39 countries and found to possess a “constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” it said.

As per a report from the PTI, Mu is the fifth variant of interest to be monitored by the WHO since March. It has a number of mutations that suggest it could be more resistant to vaccines. However, further research would be needed to confirm this.