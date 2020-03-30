New dates for Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympic shall be held from July 23 to August 8 in 2021 as IOC and Japan decided to postpone the Olympics last week due to the coronavirus pandemic

However, the Games will keep the “Tokyo 2020” branding despite the year-long delay

The International Olympic Committee and the Japanese organizers have decided to hold the Olympics from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo next year. The Games were postponed by a year earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused all major sporting events to be cancelled or delayed.

The new dates were arrived on Monday after discussion between the International Olympic Committee and local organizers.

President of the Tokyo organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, had earlier hinted that a decision on the new dates for the Summer Games, which will be called Tokyo 2020 despite being held in 2021, would be taken on Monday itself.

It is a huge blow for Japan, which invested $13 billion in the run-up to the event, and raised $3 billion from domestic sponsors. It is also for the first time 124 year old history Olympic has been postponed.

Earlier on Monday, the Games’ chief executive, Toshiro Muto, said the committee was moving “in the direction” of honouring tickets bought for the 2020 Games at the rescheduled event, or providing refunds in case of scheduling changes,

“We want to honour the hopes of all those who purchased the tickets amid high demand,” Muto told a news conference.

The IOC and Japanese government succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world last Tuesday by agreeing to push back the Games because of the coronavirus epidemic, which has infected over 630,000 worldwide and caused over 30,000 deaths as of 4PM IST on March 30, 2020.