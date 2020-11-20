New Delhi: Assam Pradesh BJP’s Meet with JP Nadda Today

Assam Pradesh BJP will sit on an important meeting with the party’s National President J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state party president Ranjit Dass will participate in the meeting to be held at 12 noon.

The 2021 election will be a key issue of discussion in the meeting. Other than the election, the alliance of BJP-BPF will also be discussed.

Another key issue to be discussed in the meeting is how many seats BJP will leave for its alliance party Asom Gana Parishad in the upcoming assembly polls.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ranjit Dass hinted at strained ties with BPF saying that they will contest the election alone in BTAD.