NationalRegionalTop Stories

New Delhi: Assam Pradesh BJP’s Meet with JP Nadda Today

By Pratidin Bureau
44

Assam Pradesh BJP will sit on an important meeting with the party’s National President J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and state party president Ranjit Dass will participate in the meeting to be held at 12 noon.

The 2021 election will be a key issue of discussion in the meeting. Other than the election, the alliance of BJP-BPF will also be discussed.

Another key issue to be discussed in the meeting is how many seats BJP will leave for its alliance party Asom Gana Parishad in the upcoming assembly polls.

Related News

18-Yr Old Vandana Takes Over CM Sonowal’s Twitter

UP: 14 including 6 children Killed in Road Accident

Tarun Gogoi’s Health Shows No Improvement

‘Go Blue’ Campaign: Ropeway Terminal To Turn…

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ranjit Dass hinted at strained ties with BPF saying that they will contest the election alone in BTAD.

You might also like
World

G5 headquarters attacked by unknown militants, six killed

Regional

Assam BJP to only take in leaders from Bodoland: Ranjit Das

Pratidin Exclusive

MP Rameswar Teli – an insight

National

Budget a key step towards ‘New India’: Modi

Top Stories

Arunachal Panchayat, Municipal Elections In Dec

Business

RBI Cuts Repo Rate by 40 Basis Points

Comments
Loading...