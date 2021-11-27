New Evidence Against DIG Hazarika Uncovered By Vigilance Cell

The suspended DIG Hazarika had allegedly taken many foreign trips without the permission of the home department. He reportedly took 9 foreign trips where he spent huge amounts of money.

Suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rounak Ali Hazarika has opened up after two days of interrogation.

The Chief Minster’s Special Vigilance Cell has reported that they have unveiled various facts regarding his source of money.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Rosie Kalita admitted that they had recovered enough written facts. The suspended DIG Hazarika had allegedly taken many foreign trips without the permission of the home department. He reportedly took 9 foreign trips where he spent huge amounts of money.

He was being interrogated in jail to find out the source of that money. Meanwhile, the home department, in writing, has informed them about the trips that he took without permission.

Nusrat Raunak Hazarika, his wife, will reportedly be interrogated on Monday. Notably, his residence was raided again on November 22 due to the irregularities in his court statement and the evidence recovered by the police.

