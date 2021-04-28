Top StoriesNational

New High: Over 3.60 Lakh Fresh COVID Cases In India, 3,300 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Witnessing a continuous surge in coronavirus infections across the country, India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,79,97,267 whereas the death toll has soared up to 2,01,187 deaths. A total of 1,48,17,371 people have recovered so far from the disease.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 28,27,03,789 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to April 27. Of these 17,23,912 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 14,78,27,367 crore, informed the health ministry. (ANI)

