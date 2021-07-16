New Houses In Guwahati Hills Will Be Evicted: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the Media through a press meet after the Budget session 2021-2022 in the Assam Assembly on Friday where he stated that all the new houses constructed in the hills of Guwahati will be evicted.

The Chief Minister in his press meet thanked Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog for presenting the budget session of 2021-2022 worth Rs. 1 lakh 7 thousand in an organised manner and tabling such a public welfare budget.

This budget is for the middle class people of the state, said CM Sarma.

He stated that this budget is the representation of all the promises made during the election to the general public of the state.

The budget also doesn’t include any new taxes for the Covid-19.

Importance has been given in this budget to the relief fund collection with better ideas.

Smart phones worth Rs. 10,000 will be given to 8 lakh students of class IX to X from Government schools.

The CM further added that the student’s will also be given internet packages with the smartphones.

He further added that with the help of drones, sharp watch will be placed on the hills of Guwahati.