New ICU With 28 Beds For COVID -ve Patients At GMCH

In wake of the coronavirus crisis, a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for COVID negative patients has been set up at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

The ICU was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Health Minister Keshav Mahanta today (Monday).

The new ICU has 28 beds integrated in it for patients who have recovered from COVID-19 but require intensive care.

“We had planned creating this ICU a few days ago and the PWD has quickly delivered it. The NHM has provided all accessories and equipment. From today, this 28 bedded ICU will be operational. The ICU will be provided basically to those who turn COVID19 negative but require intensive care,” CM Sarma said.

Previously, COVID negative patients were put in COVID ICU itself as there was no exclusive ICU for them.

“Even though they were COVID negative we have been putting them at the COVID ICU as there was no ICU outside. From now, we can give them these 28 beds and that in turn will get us some extra beds in the COVID ICU,” he added.

Further, CM Sarma said 10 similar ICU beds have been installed and readied at Kalapahar COVID care centre, adding that by June 15, a total of 200 ICU beds will be integrated together in one go.

Hon'ble CM @himantabiswa today inaugurated another 28-bedded ICU unit in @gmchgauhati, which is attending to #Covid19 patients, in the wake of the second wave.@nhm_assam pic.twitter.com/HwN6U71hKN — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) May 24, 2021