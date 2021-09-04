New Literary Award Announced For Assamese Writers

The Jagannath Thakur Smriti Nyas (Jagannath Thakur Memorial Trust) has instituted the Jagannath Thakur Sahitya Bota, which is a literary award to be presented to an Assamese short-story writer every year starting 2021.

The Jagannath Thakur Sahiya Bota comprises of a citation and a trophy, and prize money of Rs. 50,000 which will be presented at a ceremony on November 8, 2021.

As per a local media report, committee members of the Trust will choose the recipient.

The selection committee will also review the applicants’ works (collection of short stories) published during the current year and the two prior years for the award.

Dr Prapti Thakur, general secretary of the trust stated that in exceptional circumstances, the foundation may honour a collection of short stories written for their entire contribution to the genre.

