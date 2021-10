Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that a new medical college with 100 MBBS seats has been approved by the National Medical Commission in Lakhimpur.

“In a major milestone for Assam, I’m glad to share that @NMC_IND has approved a new Medical College for Lakhimpur with 100 seats for MBBS,” he informed on Twitter.

“A matter of great personal pride as I see this 8th College, I dreamt of, taking shape. Now, we’ve 1100 #MBBS seats for our children”, he added.