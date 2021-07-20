New Mexico Celebrates July 19 In Name Of Naga Doctor Jonathan Iralu

Dr. Jonathan Iralu, a prominent doctor of Naga origin working in the United States, has been honoured for his impeccable service to prevent and treat the Covid-19 pandemic in New Mexico.

Monday, July 19, is being celebrated across Mexico as Dr. Jonathan Iralu’s Day.

It must be noted that Dr. Jonathan Iralu had taken preventive measures through a timely campaign of covid testing to protect the public before the Covid-19 infection took place in New Mexico.

This campaign by the doctor created covid awareness in Mexico.

In addition, Dr. Iralu’s special medical team arranged high quality treatment for Citizens of Mexico.

The Governor of New Mexico announced Monday as ‘Dr. Jonathan Iralu Day’ for the service provided against the Covid pandemic.

It may be recalled that Dr. Jonathan Iralu is the son of Taifta Zed Iralu, a distinguished doctor from Heritage Village Khanma in Nagaland.

He is currently the Chief Consultant in the Department of Infectious Diseases, Health Care, Government of India, a teacher at Herbad Medical School and a senior doctor at Global Health Equity in Boston, USA.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio congratulated Naga origin doctor Dr Jonathan Iralu Mexico’s governor for honouring him with such a unique honour.

