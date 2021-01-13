NationalTop Stories

New Mutated COVID-19 Cases in India Climbs to 102

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
0

With six new cases, the number of the new UK variant of SARS-Cov-2 in India climbed to 102, said the union health ministry on Wednesday.

The number of UK returnees who tested positive for the mutated COVID-19 was 96 till Monday.

All those who have tested positive have been kept in single-room isolation at designated healthcare facilities by the respective state governments, the health ministry had earlier said.

Related News

Dibrugarh: Indigo, Vistara Cancel Flights for Bad Weather

Meghalaya Receives 35K Doses of Covishield

24-Hour Chakka Bandh on Jan 27

Bajali Becomes 34th District of Assam

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine and a comprehensive contact-tracing exercise has been initiated for the co-travellers, family members and others, the ministry said, adding that the genome sequencing of other specimens is going on.

The situation is being monitored and regular advice is being given to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG laboratories.

The presence of the new UK variant of the coronavirus has been reported by several countries, including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon,and Singapore.

You might also like
Regional

ULFA-I cadre surrenders before Charaideo Police

Regional

Assam Ranji Player Mukhtar to train in Australia

National

Wreckage of Pak F16 jet found

Entertainment

Grammy Awards Postponed to March 14

Regional

Goalpara: India’s 1st Detention Centre Under Construction

Regional

Pipeline leakage in Garchuk

Comments
Loading...