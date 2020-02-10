New one rupee currency notes: Key things to know

The Government of India is soon going to circulate new currency notes in one rupee denomination. These one rupee denomination notes will be printed by the Ministry of Finance, unlike the other denomination notes which are printed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). “The new one rupee denomination notes shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, i.e. 7 February 2020,” mentions the e-gazette. Here is all you need to know about the new one rupee denomination notes to be out soon:

1) It contains the words ‘Bharat Sarkar’, above the words ‘Government of India’.

2) The new one rupee notes will have the bilingual signature of Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

3) It will have the replica of new rupee one coin with ‘ ₹’ symbol of 2020 issued with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and capital inset letter ‘L’ in numbering panel.

4) The numbering shall be in black at the right-hand bottom portion of the note in ascending size of numerals from left to right.

5) The first three alphanumeric characters (prefix) remains constant in size.

6) The reverse side of the note will contain the words ‘Bharat Sarkar’, above the words ‘Government of India’ with the year 2020 on the representation of the one rupee coin with ‘ ₹’ symbol.

7) The ‘ ₹’ symbol will have design of grains, which will depict the agricultural dominance of the country and the surrounding design consist of picture of ‘Sagar Samrat’ the oil exploration platform and with the authentic rendering of value in fifteen Indian languages in language panel with the year figure shown vertically between ‘Sagar Samrat’ and language panel in international number.

8) The color of the new one rupee currency note shall be predominantly pink green on observing and reverse in combination with others.

9) The one rupee currency notes will be rectangular in size — 9.7 x 6.3 cm.

10) There will be multi-tonal watermarks in the new one rupee denomination notes like Ashoka Pillar in the window without words ‘ Satyamev Jayate’, hidden numeral ‘1’ in the centre, and the hidden word ‘Bharat’ vertically arranged on the right-hand side.