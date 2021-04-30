New Oxygen Plant Set up at MMCH

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated an oxygen plant at Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) which will generate 0.9 MT oxygen per day. With the set up of the new oxygen plant, the state now has 11 plants which will generate 68.7 MT per day.

Inaugurating the oxygen plant, Sarma said that this will be a great relief for the COVID patients as it will generate 0.9 MT oxygen per day i.e. it can generate oxygen which will fill up to 100 jumbo cylinders. “The MMCH has 24 ICU and 100 jumbo cylinders are enough but if we need more oxygen, the oxygen which we brought from premier will also be available. We have started two plants in Dibrugarh Medical College and with today’s plant we have 11 plants in Assam. I don’t think so that nowhere in India there is oxygen plants of their own,” added Sarma.

He further stated that in Silchar Medical College and Hospital we will set up another two plants within 48-72 hours. “Other than the medical colleges, constructions of six other plants are on. We will have sufficient oxygen to fight COVID,” he added.