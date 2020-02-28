New Political Party: AASU to Take Final Call in state-level convention

The All Assam Students Union (AASU) which is leading the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the state has decided to hold a state-level political convention to decide whether to float a new political party in the month of March beside announcing intensification of the anti CAA agitation from March 15.

Taking the first tentative steps to float a new regional political alignment, the AASU has taken a possessive in that direction in their executive meeting that was held Thursday and Friday.

Addressing a press conference, AASU said that people have suggested for the formation of a new political party; however the same will be decided in state-level political convention to be held in March.

AASU will intensify their agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 once the Class X and XII board exams are over in mid-March.

In the wake of the anti CAA protests, there were suggestions from different quarters urging AASU to explore the possibility of alternative political force.

This is noteworthy that following a 6-year long anti foreigners’ movement in 1985 led by AASU, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) was formed; which is now an ally of BJP led government and its lone MP in Rajya Sabha had supported the CAA in Upper House.