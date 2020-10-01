New Political Party of KMSS To Be Announced Tomorrow

The new political party of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) will be announced on Friday. The party will be formed to fight the upcoming assembly elections in 2021 and the peasant leader Akhil Golgoi who is currently in jail will be the chief ministerial candidate, sources in the party said.

According to sources, the new party will be supported by at least 70 ethnic organizations headed by Akhil Gogoi.

“We have prepared ourselves to form a new political party. It will be a regional party. People from all tribes, caste, community, religion and language will be a part of this party,” KMSS president Bhasco De Saikia said.

The new outfit will be a non-compromising political force and it will not be named after KMSS’ earlier venture Gana Mukti Sangram-Asom, but a new name will be given, he added.

“Because of our non-compromising position, Akhil Gogoi is still in jail and we hope Gogoi will be released within October. We trust the country’s judiciary. He will announce the name of the party after coming out of jail. The name of the party is finalized already,” Saikia said.

All intellectual preparation for the new party such as the work agenda and the constitution is ready, he said.

“The work agenda will be known as ‘Asombasir Jatiya Karmahuchi’ and it will be for the future modern Assamese society. We will send the constitution and the agenda to all district committees and our sister organisations. Then we will make these public and seek the peoples’ opinion on them,” he said.