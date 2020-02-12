New Re 1 currency note soon

The Government of India is all set to introduce a new Re 1 currency note in the market soon. Unlike other notes, the one rupee notes will be printed by the Ministry of Finance.

A Ministry of Finance Gazette stated, “The new one rupee denomination notes shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette, i.e. 7 February 2020.”

According to reports, the Re 1 note will come with the words ‘Bharat Sarkar’, above the words ‘Government of India’. It will have the replica of new Re 1 coin with ‘₹’ symbol of 2020 issued with ‘सत्यमेव जयते’ and capital inset letter ‘L’ in numbering panel. Also, the notes will have the bilingual signature of Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile, the new currency note will be predominantly pink green on the obverse and reverse in combination with others. They will be rectangular in size with 9.7 x 6.3 cm dimensions.