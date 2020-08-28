New Rules Announced For Domestic Flights

The Civil Aviation Ministry has introduced certain changes to the rules governing the domestic flight service in the country.

As per a PTI report, the government has lifted restrictions on in-flight meal service. It has permitted the airlines to offer pre-packed meals, snacks and beverages. This is even applicable to international flights.

Restrictions were put in place on the in-flight meal service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report quoted the Civil Aviation Ministry as saying in an order issued today, “Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages on domestic flights depending on the duration of flight.”

However, only single-use plates, disposable trays and cutlery are to be used while offering food and beverages in domestic as well as international flights.

As part of the order, a carrier may put any passenger who refuses to wear a mask aboard on its ‘no-fly’ list.

The report also quoted a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying, “A passenger who refuses to wear a face mask can be put on no-fly list by the airline.”

Restrictions were put in place on the in-flight meal service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report quoted the Civil Aviation Ministry as saying in an order issued today, “Airlines may serve pre-packed snacks/meals/pre-packed beverages on domestic flights depending on the duration of flight.”

However, only single-use plates, disposable trays and cutlery are to be used while offering food and beverages in domestic as well as international flights.

As part of the order, a carrier may put any passenger who refuses to wear a mask aboard on its ‘no-fly’ list.

The report also quoted a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying, “A passenger who refuses to wear a face mask can be put on no-fly list by the airline.”