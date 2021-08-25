New Scheme For Street Vendors Affected Due To Pandemic: CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
A new scheme will come up for street vendors who have suffered a financial crisis due to the COVID-19 induced pandemic, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

He reiterated that the affected street vendors will be given financial assistance under the new scheme.

“The state government will bring a new scheme for street vendors who suffered due to the pandemic and give them financial assistance, the announcement of which will be done in a few days,” he said.

Earlier this month, the Assam government also announced financial assistance to bus drivers and handymen of public transport as well as priests.

