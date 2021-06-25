New SOP Announced, Curfew In Guwahati From 4 PM Starting Monday

Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta addressed a presser on Friday where he issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

The SOPs will be effective from Monday (June 28) through Sunday (July 4).

Key highlights –

Curfew in Guwahati to be from 4pm. Shops to be closed down by 3pm.

Full containment announced for four districts in Assam namely – Biswanath, Goalpara, Morigaon and Bokakhat town of Golaghat district.

Only essential services will be allowed to operate in these districts.

Inter-district travel remains prohibited.

Concerned authorities have been asked to impose ‘portal containment zones’ in 247 areas where COVID-19 situation is grim.

The new SOPs will be effective for one week starting Monday.

More vaccines to arrive from July 1.