New SOP On June 26, 220 Covid Hotspots Identified: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday evening said a new SOP will be released on June 26.
The standard operating procedure will be issued only after a discussion with the deputy commissioners via video conferencing on Friday.
The minister also informed that the government has identified atleast 220 hotspot zones.
The Chief Minister during a BJP meeting said that there will be two kinds of containment, either the containment measures will be clamped district wise or hotspot containment of Covid-19 in the coming days.
However, a concrete decision would be taken only after reviewing the complete situation across all districts.
As of Thursday evening the state has a total active caseload of 29,667. The positivity of the state today is 2.24 per cent.