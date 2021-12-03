New SOP To Be Released Soon, Major Decisions Taken In Cabinet Meeting Today

With two cases of the new variant Omicron detected in India, the Assam state government will soon release a new SOP, informed state health minister Keshab Mahanta after a cabinet-level meeting was held today.

In a cabinet meeting held today, the government of Assam took some decisions in light of the new variant of the coronavirus, ‘Omicron’. Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said that a new Standard Opearating Procedure (SOP) will be released soon.

Notably, the new variant is believed to spread faster than the previous variants but does not cause more damage. The existing vaccines in the market will also be effective against this variant.

There will be new policies for foreigners travelling to the country and the state government will release a detailed SOP soon, the health minister informed, adding that the tests to ascertain whether the newly detected cases were of the Omicron variant could only be done at Kolkata and Pune.

Meanwhile, further decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting. They are mentioned below:

Multiple co-operatives can from now on register at the same place.

Use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for municipal elections from now on instead of ballot papers.

Charaideo Medical College To Get 557 crore and Biswanath to get 584.42 crores for which the state has arranged for grants from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

From now on no engineer will be able to go on deputation to other departments from Public Works Department (PWD). Engineers can go on deputation from departments other than PWD such as PHE, WR Er.

Equity against power department’s 931.91 crore loan

Decision on recipients of ‘Asom Vaibhav’, ‘Asom Gourav’ and ‘Asom Sourav’ awards from the state government . Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will announce the names soon.

