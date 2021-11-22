New Super Speciality Hospital To Be Inaugurated In February 2022: Assam CM

Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the new super speciality hospital in Guwahati will be inaugurated in the first week of February next year.

Once operational, Cardiology, Neurology, Cardiac Surgery and Neuro Surgery departments will be shifted from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to the new hospital just adjacent to it.

He also reviewed the construction process of the proposed Cardio-Neuro Centre (CN Centre), GMCH today.

CM Sarma, during the discussion, said that the new hospital must be run in a fully professional setting and all best possible technology should be applied in all sphere of its operation.

Further, he also said that the existing paying cabins of GMCH will be replaced with 200 bedded new Paying Cabin Block and directed PWD (Building) to initiate steps for its construction as early as possible.

