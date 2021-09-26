New University To Be Set Up In The Name Of Tai Ahom Ruler Sukapha: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sukapha University

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that a new university is going to be set up in Assam in the name of Tai Ahom Ruler Chaolung Sukapha.

The Chief Minister made this announcement during his meeting with the Tai Ahom Community on Sunday.

Addressing the people in the meeting, CM Sarma assured full focus and attention on the development in all forms of the Ahom Community.

The Ahom Community has also received a positive response on Tribalism in Assam, stated CM Sarma.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also assured the people that the government will free Charaideo from all the illegal encroachments.

Further, CM Sarma also added that a statue of Mahamati Sukapha will be installed at the Assam Secretariat very soon.

