New Year caution! Flying squads to check drink driving

As the city gets into the festive mood to bring in the New Year, the police and the civic administration said they are prepared to keep a watchful eye on drink driving and other traffic violations.

The police administration has asked all the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to keep a tab on zigzag riding of two-wheelers on the city roads as well as the highways. The traffic wing has also chalked out a roadmap to address the movement of vehicular traffic and keep a close eye on the rules violators, especially the motorists.

Sources informed that the law enforcers have geared up to ensure that no untoward incidents take place in the names of New Year revelry.

Meanwhile, the Excise department has also constituted teams to monitor the wine shops and bars so that they do not operate beyond the permissible limit.