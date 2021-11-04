In A First, New York’s World Trade Center Lit Up For Diwali

In a first Diwali-themed animation has been adorned upon the One World Trade Center, a symbol of New York City’s eternal goodness.

The animation went live on November 2 at 6 pm (local time) and continued until Nov 4th.

Dubbed the All-American Diwali experience, it also included a spectacular fireworks display that was viewed by audiences on both sides of the Hudson in New York!

“We are excited to create and curate the colourful imagery of Diwali on the WTC podium to bring the messages of peace, harmony, and unity,” said Mark Domino of the Durst Organization.

“There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center in New York and we are very fortunate to work with The Durst Organization to bring this message to all,” said Rahul Walia, Founding Trustee of South Asian Engagement Foundation.

Organized by New Jersey-based non-profit South Asian Engagement Foundation, the All-American Diwali experience was dedicated to the Country’s first responders.

The NYPD conducted a ceremonial Colour Guard with One World Trade Center as the backdrop.

American Singer and Actress Mary Millben also performed the US national anthem and a verse from the popular Diwali hymn-Om Jai Jagdish Hare.

US President Joe Biden also tweeted Diwali greetings. “May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope,” Biden said in a tweet.

“To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali,” he added.