New Zealand Audience Enthralled With Sattriya Dance Performance

In a moment of pride for Assam, the intricate and exquisite Sattriya dance was performed by a young Assamese woman at a cultural awards ceremony on Monday in New Zealand.

Sanskrita D Samra performed at the 7th Annual Indian Newslink Sports, Community, Arts, and Culture Awards held in Auckland. She depicted Vaishnava Philosophy with the essence of the Epic Ramayana through her Sattriya Bhortal Dance form.

Sarma, a graduate of Information Systems and Business Analytics with a background in Computer Science, recently started her professional services as Wrangler with Weta Digital of New Zealand.

The occasion was graced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Sport and Recreation Minister Honourable Grant Robertson, Transport, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood, Auckland Mayor His Worship Phil Goff, ACT Party Leader David Seymour, Members of Parliament representing Labour, National and ACT parties, namely, David Seymour and Brooke van Velden, Notable businesspersons, sports personalities and various community leaders, prominent New Zealand Citizens and Indian Diaspora.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Leads Bicycle Rally to Parliament Over Fuel Price Rise