Top StoriesWorld

New Zealand Under 3-Day Lockdown Over First Covid Case In 6 Months

By Pratidin Bureau

In an unusual move to curb the spread of Covid-19 in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has directed a three-day strict lockdown from Wednesday after the island country’s largest city Auckland registered the first single case of the virus in six months.

Moreover, the coastal cities of Auckland and Coromandel, where the infected person had resided will be under a seven-day lockdown.

Imposing its toughest level 4 lockdown rules, schools, offices and all businesses will be shut down and only essential services will be operational.

Related News

Prime Accused In IIT-G Rape Case, Utsav Kalam, Granted Bail…

Lovlina Borgohain Arrives at Her Hometown in Barpathar

Assam: Huge Scam In The Directorate Of Char Areas…

Assam Govt to Conduct TET Exam in October, 2021

“The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard,” Ardern told in a news conference.

“We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly,” she said.

Ardern said authorities were assuming “the new case was a Delta variant infection although this has not been confirmed.

The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February. The country has reported about 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 related deaths.

You might also like
World

Specially abled to sing national anthem at Howdy Modi

Environment

Wildlife is India’s natural wealth: Prakash Javedkar

Assam

State EC prohibits live telecast of Star campaigners’ campaigns

Assam

Dead or alive, miners should be taken out: SC

Technology

Facebook: Not moderating content based on ‘inaccurate’ information

Assam

Governor directs ADGP to make border watch posts functional by July 31