‘NewIndia’… PM’s Twitter password

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave his social media handles to seven “women achievers”; and quite surprisingly, a hilarious tweet from the PM’s official Twitter account has already left the netizens in splits.

The first one to take over his social media accounts was Chennai-based social worker Sneha Mohandoss. In a series of tweets from PM’s account, she urged people to feed at least one needy person.

However, she met with a rather unusual request from a Twitter user. He asked her the password of PM Modi’s account.

The tweet got noticed by Sneha, who was logged in from PM Modi’s Twitter handle. She took no time and replied with utmost wit. “New India…Try logging in,” she wrote.