Newly Elected Councils of BTC To Take Charge Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Ashok Singhal
The newly elected councils of UPPL of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) will move to Kokrajhar on Thursday evening, said MLA Ashok Singhal.

The newly elected Deputy Chief, Executive members will take charge from today.

Reacting on Ghanashyam Das, Singhal said that no one would be spared if they are found guilty. “If Das is guilty then he will be punished. Till now he is not been proved guilty. Until and unless the court proved him guilty, it will be a crime to say that he is a criminal,” said Singhal.

Meanwhile, the chief of BTC, Pramod Bodo said that they will have to leave the hotel as they were staying in Hotel Lily in Khanapara soon after the BTC results were announced to discuss the various issues related to BTC including the formation of the new council.

