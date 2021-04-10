Newly Floated TIPRA Motha Wins Tripura ADC Polls

In the general election to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), led by the TIPRA Motha won 16 out of 23 seats, while its ally, Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) won 18 seats.

Led by the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya, Tiprasa Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) was formed only two months ahead of the ADC elections.

TTAADC was always governed by the Left Front for the last 15 years, but it has failed to win a single seat.

Of the total 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won nine out of the 14 seats the party had contested.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous Peoples Party of Tripura, and Congress failed to fetch a single seat, while, an Independent candidate Bhumika Nanda Reag won a seat from the Gandachara Ganga Nagar constituency.

Although the council has 30 seats, only 28 seats went to polls on April 6.

A total of 8 lakh 65 thousand 41 voters were registered to vote for this election, of which, 8 Lakh 56 thousand 777 voters cast their vote in 28 ADC constituencies. The total voter turnout was 85.74 percent.