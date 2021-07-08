Newly Inducted Union Ministers To Take Charge Today

The newly inducted Union Ministers will be taking charge of their respective ministries from today.

A total of 43 ministers took oath as the Union Council of Ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

The names in the cabinet reshuffle include several new entrants as well as existing ministers who will be reassigned.

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be heading the ministries of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, and AYUSH.

Complete list of Union Ministers and their portfolios:

Cabinet Ministers

Shri Raj Nath Singh, Minister of Defence

Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation

Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs

Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs

Shri Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs

Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and, Minister of Textiles

Shri Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines

Shri Narayan Tatu Rane Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and

Minister of AYUSH

Minister of AYUSH Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs

Dr. Virendra Kumar Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

Shri Giriraj Singh Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation

Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh Minister of Steel

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology

Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras, Minister of Food Processing Industries

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti

Shri Kiren Rijiju Minister of Law and Justice

Shri Raj Kumar Singh Minister of Power; and

Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

Shri Mansukh Mandaviya Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Shri Bhupender Yadav Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Labour and Employment

Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Heavy Industries

Shri Parshottam Rupala Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Shri G. Kishan Reddy Minister of Culture; Minister of Tourism; and Minister of Development of North Eastern

Region

Region Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports

Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Planning; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Dr. Jitendra Singh Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology;

Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s

Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space

Minister of States