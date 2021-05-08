Newly Sworn-In Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Issues 14-Day Total Lockdown

After taking oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister on Friday, the new government has declared for a 14-day total lockdown in the state starting from 4am on May 10 to 4am on May 24.

The order was issued a day after the state recorded 26,465 fresh Covid-19 on Friday, pushing the active infections to 1.35 lakh. The 197 deaths reported on Friday took the cumulative toll to 15,171.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a statement, said that the lockdown was being enforced due to “unavoidable reasons”.

As per several media reports, the decision was taken based on inputs received by Stalin at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

The chief minister also said that his government will bear the cost of Covid-19 treatment for patients who are admitted in private hospitals.

He also issued an order for Covid-19 financial aid of Rs 4,000 to 2,07,67,000 rice cardholders across the state and has already signed an order to provide the first installment of Rs 2,000 in May itself at Rs 4,153.69 crore.