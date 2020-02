A newly-wed bride’s body had recovered at the Kampuriya village in Howraghat in her in-laws home on Friday.

As per reports, Police had retrieved the body and sent it for autopsy.

It may be stated that the deceased had identified as Marcy Bora, who got married before two months. A dance video of Marcy’s marriage party got viral in social media and it created a sensation across the social media users.

Police suspected that Marcy had committed suicide due to mental depression.