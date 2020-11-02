News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: CSK Beat KXIP By 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings beats Kings XII Punjabi by 6 wickets on Monday’s IPL match.

02. Burha Xattriya Basistha Dev Sarma Tests Negative For COVID-19

Burha Xattriya of Barpeta Basistha Dev Sarma has tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday. He was detected positive for the virus on October 21 and was admitted to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital. Later he was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The Burha Xattriya was released from GMCH today after he recovered from the disease but the doctors suggested him to stay away from mass gathering for at least a month.

03. Assam’s GST Increases By 41.21% In October: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that that there has been an increment in GST collections in October 2020. The state has registered GST revenue growth of 41.21%, the minister tweeted. This is considered to be an achievement as there has been a record downturn in the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister in his tweet wrote, “Assam has registered GST revenue growth of 41.21 % in October 2020 (Rs 912.80 Cr ) in vis-a-vis October 2019 ( Rs 646.40 Cr) It’s huge.”

04. JEE Exam Scam: Bhargab Deka Sent To 7-Days Cop Custody

The prime accused of the JEE exam scam for using a proxy candidate to appear in the examination, Bhargab Deka has been remanded to seven days judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Monday. The police sought 14-days custody but the court-approved 7-days of custody to Deka.

05. Tarun Gogoi Admitted To GMCH Again

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital once again on Sunday night after a release from the hospital last week, sources said. The three-time former chief minister complained of breathing problems following which he was admitted to GMCH’s ICU.

06. Assam-Mizoram Border Row: NH 306 Blockade Enters 6th Day

A hostile situation continues to linger along the state borders of Assam and Mizoram with the economic blockade on National Highway 306 entering the sixth day on Monday. The NH 306 connects Assam’s Silchar with Aizawl that has now immobilized the supply of commodities into the state of Mizoram.

07. Sonari: Wild Elephant Found Dead, Poisoning Suspected

In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was found dead in Sonari’s Naphuk tea estate on Monday. As per sources, the wild elephant is suspected to have been poisoned. Locals say a herd of elephants has been terrorizing the area for a long time hence someone might have got frustrated and fed them poisoned food in order to get rid of them.

08. Indo-Israeli Ties To Power Bright Agro Future In Assam

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Ambassador of Israel to India Dr. Ron Malka will lay the foundation stone of Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables Protected Cultivation in Guwahati on Monday. Ahead of the ceremony, the chief minister tweeted, “Today is a historic day for Assam, as we tie up with Israel for cooperation in the field of agriculture”.

09. Review Of Govt Officials For Premature Retirement To Begin

To ensure more efficiency and speed in the functioning of public administration, the state government of Assam will now adhere to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions consolidated guidelines on premature retirement of government employees and will conduct a regular review of government officials in the age group of 50 to 55 years.

10. Former Bihar CM Satish Prasad Singh Passes Away

Satish Prasad Singh, former Chief Minister of Bihar, has passed away in Delhi on Monday. He was 89. Singh had served as Bihar CM for five days between January 28 and February 1, 1968. He joined the BJP in September 2013 and resigned to protest against the denial of proper representation to the Kushwaha community in the Lok Sabha election.

11. Mother Allegedly Set On Fire By Son, Wife In UP

In a shocking incident, a mother was allegedly set on fire by her son, daughter-in-law, and others over a family dispute in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalalabad area on Monday. As per reports, the woman identified as one Ratna Devi, 58, was set on fire by her son Akash Gupta, his wife Deep Shikha and Akash’s parents-in-law.

12. New Zealand Inducts First Ever Indian Origin Minister

The New Zealand government on Monday has inducted its very first Indian-origin minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan to its cabinet. She is among five other ministers to have been inducted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Born in India, Radhakrishnan, 41, went to school in Singapore before moving to New Zealand to further her education.

13. 19 Dead, 22 Wounded In Afghan Varsity Attack

Kabul University of Afghanistan was attacked by unknown gunmen on Monday, sparking an hours-long gun battle and leaving at least 19 people dead and over 22 wounded. “Three attackers were involved. One of them blew up his explosives at the beginning, two were brought down by the security forces,” said Interior ministry spokesperson Tariq Arian.

14. COVID-19: WHO Chief Self-Isolates

The World Health Organization chief said late Sunday that he was self-quarantining after someone he had been in contact with tested positive for Covid-19, but stressed he had no symptoms, an Agence France-Presse read. “I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

15. Turkey Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 76

The death tally in Turkey from an earthquake in the Aegean Sea has surged to 76, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Monday. According to an ANI report, the earthquake of a magnitude of 6.6 struck the province of Izmir on Friday with around 1,044 tremors, out of which 43, were above 4 magnitude.