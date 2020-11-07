News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: SRH Beat RCB By 6 Wickets

Sunrisers Hyberabad beats Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 wickets in the IPL match on Saturday.

02. Guwahati’s Kalakshetra To Reopen On Nov 9

Guwahati’s Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, commonly known as ‘Kalakshetra’, will reopen for tourists on November 9, said Vice President of the cultural institution Angurlota Deka. Deka, during a press meet held on Saturday, said the decision was taken after discussion with its board members. She stressed that social distancing as well as proper COVID safety protocols will be strictly followed after its reopening.

03. Facebook Flags Himanta’s ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Post, Cites ‘False Information’

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Facebook post on the controversial viral video of alleged AIUDF supporters sloganeering ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ was flagged by the social media website on Saturday. However, the video is yet to be taken down. The incident reportedly makes Mr. Sharma the first politician from Northeast whose video has been flagged by Facebook.

04. Cachar: Miscreants Bomb School

Miscreants triggered a bomb blast in a school on Friday night in Cachar’s Upper Painom area bordering Mizoram. However, there were no causalities reported. The incident occurred at the Upper Painom Lower Primary School causing extensive damage to the school property.

05. Ghy: 60 Scribes Tested For Post-COVID Issues

A health camp was organized on Friday in an collaborative effort initiated by the Guwahati Press Club and Gauhati Medical College and Hospital that led to the screening of nearly 60 city based journalists for post COVID complications and other health-related issues. Assistant professor of Medicine in GMCH, Dr. Ahmed Barek addressing the media said that the post COVID complications would be diagnosed at the earliest and cautioned the journalists to be careful and responsible while coming in contact with different persons.

06. Nagaland: Repoll In Two Booths Underway

Re-election is underway in two polling stations in the Pungro-Kiphire assembly segment in Nagaland on Saturday, officials said. Bypoll was held in the Pungro-Kiphire seat in the Kiphire district on November 3. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of Naga People’s Front (NPF) MLA T Torechu.

07. Bypolls: Voting Underway In Manipur

Polling is underway for the by-elections to four assembly constituencies in Manipur on Saturday, an Election Commission official said. According to a PTI report the official was quoted saying that more than 1.35 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 203 polling stations in the by-elections to Lilong and Wangjing-Tentha seats in Thoubal district, Saitu in Kangpokpi and Wangoi in Imphal West.

08. Assam: 6052 Students Benefitted Under Abhinandan Scheme

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, during a programme organised by the Finance Department on Saturday, issued sanction letters to beneficiary students under Abhinandan subsidy scheme for education loans. The programme was held at NumaliJalah Parade Ground in Amingaon. According to an official statement, a total of 6052 students have benefitted from the scheme till now. While 1545 students received sanction letters till December 2019, Rs 22 crores as subsidy amount were directly transferred to bank accounts of 4507 beneficiaries today (Nov 7).

09. Assam: State Holiday Declared On Nov 16 For ‘Bhai-Dooj’

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced a state-wide holiday on 16 November on the occasion of Gorkha community’s Bhai-Dooj. This was informed by a press release issued by the CM’s office.

10. Joe Biden Becomes 46th US President

Democrat Joe Biden has defeated Republican Donald Trump to become the 46th US President. He unseated the incumbent with a pledge to unify and mend the nation reeling from a worsening pandemic, faltering economy and deep political divisions. Biden, 77, became the oldest president-elect in US history and the first to oust a sitting president after one term since Bill Clinton defeated Gearge H.W Bush in 1992.

11. Bombay HC Reserves Order On Arnab’s Bail Plea

Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea in a suicide abetment case. Goswami can however apply for a bail plea in a lower court. The high court didn’t give any immediate relief to Goswami for third day in a row.

12. Tejashwi Yadav-Led Coalition Leading In Bihar Exit Polls

As per an aggregate of opinion polls, Tejashwi Yadav led opposition coalition in Bihar will win 124 seats while incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s National Democratic Alliance will win 110 after phase three voting in the state was completed. A total of 122 seats are required for a majority in the 243-seat Bihar assembly.

13. ISRO Launches EOS-10 Satellite, 9 Other Satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday successfully launched its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine other customer satellites onboard the PSLV-C49 launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh. The lift off, which was originally scheduled for 3:02pm, was delayed by 10 minutes due to bad weather and debris on its path, said ISRO. It is the first mission by ISRO this year since the nationwide lockdown which was enforced by Prime Narendra Modi on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

14. Bihar Polls: 19.77% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM In 3rd Phase

An estimated 19.77 percent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 11 am in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where polling is underway in the third and final phase of elections on Saturday. The poll opened at 7 am in these seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.

15. “India-US Ties Rest On Strong Foundations” – MEA

As US presidential candidate Joe Biden gets closer to victory, Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that India-US bilateral relations rest on strong foundation based on cooperation across all domains varying from strategic to defense and investment to trade.