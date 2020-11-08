News Breakfast @6

01. IPL 2020: DC Beat SRH By 17 Runs

Delhi Capitals beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in the IPL match on Sunday.

02. JEE Scam: Cops Raid Accused Rubul Medhi’s House

Azara police on Sunday raided JEE exam scam accused Rubul Medhi’s rented house in Guwahati’s Navagraha area. Medhi, who is an employee of Global Edu Light coaching institute, is currently absconding. As per sources, police seized some objectionable documents as well as Medhi’s vehicle.

03. Amid COVID Surge, Hornbill Festival To Go Virtual

The Nagaland government has decided to celebrate the popular Hornbill festival virtually this year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, news agency PTI stated. In a statement issued on Saturday night, the department of tourism said the annual festival would be observed over audio visual media channels and social media platforms this time, and people can enjoy the tribal dance performances sitting at home.

04. APSC Question Paper Goof-Up, Students Demand Re-Exam

A heated situation erupted in Guwahati’s Arya Vidyapeeth college after APSC aspirants, who went to give an exam for the post of Child Development Development officer (CDPO), were astonished to find that they were given question paper on Sociology instead of Social work. One of the students was quoted saying – “APSC does not know the difference between social work and Sociology.”

05. BSF To Replace Mizoram Police At Assam-Mizo Border

Mizoram Chief Secretary Lalnunmawaia Chuaungo, during a press briefing on Sunday, said that Border Security Force (BSF) will replace Mizoram police at the Assam-Mizoram border and release stranded trucks as Assam will call off the barring of National Highway tonight.

06. Tezpur: Two NSCN (IM) Cadres Arrested, Arms-Ammunition Seized

Police on Saturday evening apprehended two NSCN (IM) cadres along with sophisticated firearms after a brief gunfight in Assam’s Sonitpur district. Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of police, CRPF and army intelligence jointly put a security checking point at Mission Chariali and nabbed the cadres – Secretary of the insurgent outfit Khampai Wancho, and Khunghee Mikam of Longding in Arunachal Pradesh.

07. ‘Demonetisation Was Beneficial’ – PM Modi On 4th Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday defended demonetisation, arguing that the exercise had reduced corruption and increased transparency. This came four years after he announced the surprise decision to replace nearly 86 percent of all Indian cash which sent shockwaves through the economy which is yet to fully recover.

08. J&K: 3 Soldiers, Army Officer KIA; 3 Terrorists Shot Dead

An Indian Army officer and three security personnel were killed during a major anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Sunday. As per reports, the anti-terror operation took place in north Kashmir’s Machil sector. Three terrorists were gunned down in the encounter. A patrol party of the BSF noticed suspicious movements near the Line of control (LoC) at around 1 am. They challenged the intruders which led to a three-hour gun battle, killing a terrorist.

09. Third Wave Of COVID Worst So Far: Delhi Govt

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of COVID-19. “The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon,” Jain said.

10. Ahmedabad: Adani Group Takes Over Airport

Adani Group will take over the operations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from midnight, Airports Authority of India (AAI) said. The AAI on Friday completed the procedure to hand over the SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad (Gujarat), to the private player. In a tweet, SVPI Airport said the ceremony to hand over the key to the airport will be held at midnight tonight.

11. ‘My Life Is Under Threat’: Arnab Moved To Jail

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief claimed of being assaulted and his “life is under threat” while he was being shifted from the quarantine centre in Alibaug to Taloja jail on Sunday after remaining in judicial custody for four days. “My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat”, screamed Arnab Goswami from a police van.

12. PM Modi Lauds Biden For Strengthening Indo-US Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris for their victorious win over Republican US President Donald Trump. The prime minister in his tweet lauded Biden’s efforts ‘critical and invaluable’ for strengthening Indo-US relations as the vice-president during Barack Obama’s presidency.

13. “Nation United, Nation Healed” – Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden declared it was “time to heal” America and a “nation has united, strengthened and healed” in his first speech. “Biden won on Saturday in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede Biden’s victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania put him over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes he needed to clinch the presidency, ending four days of nail-biting suspense and sending his supporters into the streets of major cities in celebration”, news agency Reuters said.

14. Biden Govt Likely To Give Citizenship To Over 5 Lakh Indians

US President-elect Joe Biden will work towards providing a roadmap to American citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, including over 500,000 from India, and will also establish a minimum admission number of 95,000 refugees annually, news agency PTI stated. As a largely immigrant community, but in some cases with American roots reaching back generations, Indian-Americans know firsthand the strength and resilience that immigrants bring to the United States of America, according to a policy document issued by the Biden campaign.

15. Kamala Harris’ Husband To Be First ‘Second Gentleman’

While Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and first Black U.S. Vice President, her husband Doug Emhoff has become the first “second gentleman”. Harris and Emhoff who were married in 2014 is also the first mixed-race couple to fulfill the position. He is white while she is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.