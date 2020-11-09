News Breakfast @6

01. Nearly 800 Kg Of Firecrackers Seized In Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested 12 people and seized around 800 kg of firecrackers being sold illegally in the national capital from their possession, officials said on Monday.

02. CDPO Recruitment: APSC To Reconduct ‘Social Works’ Exam

A fresh notification issued by the Assam Public Service Commission stated that the recruitment examination has been cancelled which was conducted on November 8 for the optional subject ‘Social Works’ for the post of CDPO and Allied Cadres under the Social Welfare Department. The revised date, time, and venue will be notified, later on, the order stated.

03. Guwahati: Man Assaults Traffic Cop, Arrested

A youth has been arrested for physically assaulting a traffic policeman at Basistha in Guwahati on Monday evening. The accused Pallab Das brutally hit a traffic policeman identified as Lakheshwar Das. Furthermore, the policeman’s uniform was torn off as well. The reason for the assault is yet to be revealed. An investigation is underway.

04. Assam Zoo To Open From Dec 1

Amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden shall be opened for visitors on December 1. The zoo authorities have assured to thoroughly sanitise using fumigation machines at the end of every day and will ensure that no congregations of visitors will be present at any one point inside the zoo.

05. COVID Vaccine 90% Effective In Phase 3 Trial: Pfizer

A Covid-19 vaccine, which is being developed by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech, is 90% effective in preventing infections in ongoing Phase 3 trials, the companies announced on Monday.

06. Mizoram: Man Awarded 20 Yrs RI, Life Term For Murder

A Mizoram district court announced 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, to be followed by life imprisonment to a man for murdering five members of the person’s family in 2015, news agency PTI reported. Terming it as a “rarest of rare” case, Aizawl district additional district and sessions judge of Aizawl district court H T C Lalrinchhana said, “The 43-year-old convict had not only stabbed the victims but cut them several times”.

07. Saffron Bowl Extends To Northeast

The saffron bowl, which has so far been confined to Kashmir, may now expand to the northeast as well, an official statement of the ministry of science and technology said. Plants from seeds transported from Kashmir to Sikkim and acclimatized there are now flowering in Yangyang in the Southern part of the North-East state, it said.

08. Baghdad: Gunmen Kills 11, ISIS Suspected

At least 11 people were killed and eight others injured after unidentified gunmen attacked an Iraqi army outpost in western Baghdad on Monday. As per reports, the attackers came in four vehicles and lobbed grenades, rained rapid fire at the tribal Hashed forces stationed at Al-Radwaniyah, on the southern outskirts of the Iraqi capital, near Baghdad airport.

09. Manipur By-polls: Counting Of Votes On Tuesday

Election Commission officials in Manipur on Monday said that the arrangements for the counting of votes polled in four assembly constituencies have been completed. Counting will start at 8 am, officials said to PTI. The conducted on Saturday concluded peacefully with a high voter turnout of 92.54 per cent. More than 91 per cent of the 1.35 lakh voters exercised their franchise in which 11 candidates were in the fray.

10. Udalguri: Himanta Holds Bike Rally, Rides Scooter Himself

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took part in a bike rally brought out by the BJP workers in the run up to Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections. He was seen riding a scooter at Bhairubkunda in Udalguri district along with his party workers.

11. JNU Students’ Body To Boycott Convocation

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has decided to boycott the varsity’s convocation ceremony later this month over alleged research fund cuts and vivas of many Ph.D. scholars not being conducted even after submission of their thesis, news agency PTI stated.

12. 21 Arrested In Minority Scholarship Scam

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested 21 teachers across the state for embezzlement of minority students scholarship funds. According to the top CID officials, a team of 51 police personnel is presently conducting an investigation in different districts in the state in this connection.

13. J&K: Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Terror Hideout

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition on Monday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SP) of Poonch Ramesh Angral, a joint search operation was launched by the special operations group (SoG) of the J-K Police and the 10 Assam Rifles of the Army in the general area of Kirni sector in Poonch early Monday.

14. Arunachal School Students To Wear Khadi Face Masks

In a first, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to supply Khadi face masks to students who will be attending schools after it’s reopening on November 16. The Khadi face masks, which are being arranged by Khadi and Village Industries (KVIC), will be of tri-color design and aim to instill a sense of nationalism among the students. A total of 6,000 Khadi cotton face masks will be supplied by KVIC.

15. Bombay HC Rejects Interim Bail to Arnab Goswami

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Goswami, arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of an interior designer, filed a bail plea today before the sessions court at Alibaug in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.