News Breakfast @6

01. Mumbai Indians Clinch IPL Title For Fifth Time

Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League for the fifth time and the second time in two consecutive years. The MI Paltan defeated the Delhi Capitals in the final match by five wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

02. Guwahati: One Killed In Road Accident

A two-wheeler rider was killed after being hit by a sand-carrying truck in Guwahati’s Ulubari area on Tuesday night.

03. DU Admission 2020: Over 67,000 Seats Filled In Undergraduate Courses

More than 67,000 seats have been filled in various undergraduate courses in Delhi University, officials said on Tuesday. “A total of 67,781 students have taken admissions so far under the DU fifth cut-off lists. Out of these, 24,261 admissions have been done under the DU 5th cut-off 2020 list which was announced on Saturday,” a senior university official said.

04. Assam: Five More Succumb To COVID

Another five COVID-19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease on Tuesday evening, pushing the death tally of the state to 952. The five deaths have been reported from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Kamrup Metro.

05. Minority Scholarship Scam: 6 Remanded To Judicial Custody

In connection to the embezzlement of minority students pre-matric scholarship funds, the 21 accused who were arrested by the CID from different districts in Assam on Monday were produced today before the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Guwahati. Out of the total 21 arrested accused persons, six persons were sent to judicial custody, while, the remaining were sent to police remand of four days.

06. Firecrackers Allowed During Diwali: Himanta

In a major update on the ban of firecrackers while celebrating Diwali, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the state has planned for no restrictions on the celebration of the festival including bursting firecrackers. The minister also said like any other religion, Hindus have a right to celebrate festivals as well.

07. Arnab Goswami Moves SC For Bail

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking interim bail in the 2018 case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer, news agency PTI said. The SC will hear Arnab’s plea on Wednesday.

08. Former ASS Prez Paramananda Rajbongshi Joins AGP

Former Assam Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi joined Asom Gana Parishad on Tuesday at the party headquarter in Ambari, Guwahati in the presence of party president Atul Bora and Working President Keshab Mahanta.

09. Karnataka: BJP Wins Both Assembly Bypoll Seats

The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday won the by-elections to two assembly constituencies, wresting the seats from opposition Congress and JDS.

10. Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Reopens for Tourists

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary reopened on Tuesday for visitors after a gap of over 7 months. The main entrance has been arranged beautifully to welcome the tourists while the Haduk Hanging Bridge has been made ready for the visitors by applying new paint.

11. India 2nd In World In Covid Testing

India has conducted the second highest number of tests for detection of COVID-19 in the world at 11.96 crore with rapid antigen tests comprising 49 per cent and RT-PCR 46 per cent of the total tests done till Tuesday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

12. 6 Killed, 10 Injured As Wall Of Under-Construction Factory Collapses In Rajasthan

Six labourers were killed and 10 others injured after the wall of an under-construction factory collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. Search and rescue operations are underway as some more labourers are feared trapped under the debris, they said.

13. Himachal Pradesh Shuts Educational Institutions Amid COVID Surge

Due to a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to close all educational institutions for a fortnight, a minister said on Tuesday. The state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur decided to recommend to the Governor to convene the winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly from December 7 to December 11, the minister said.

14. Soumitra Chatterjee To Undergo Tracheotomy On Wednesday

With the health condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee, adfmitted in a city private hospital for over a month, remaining critical doctors treating him have decided to conduct tracheotomy on him on Wednesday.

15. Modi Hails BJP’s Assembly Bypoll Victories Across States

Hailing the BJP’s strong performance in assembly bypolls in various states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the party’s leadership there and expressed his thanks to people. The BJP has won 16 seats and was leading in three others in the bypolls to 28 seats in the state.