News Breakfast @6

01. CID To Probe Death Of Journalist Parag Bhuyan

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday evening ordered a CID probe into the death of Pratidin Time’s journalist Parag Bhuyan. Bhuyan, a senior reporter from Kakopathar, was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night nearby to his home and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dibrugarh. It was suspected that he was attacked by miscreants as he had brought many corruptions of political leaders to light.

02. Lanka: Man Held For Raping Minor

Police on Thursday arrested a middle-aged man for raping a 12 year minor girl in Lanka. The accused Kaliram Mudoi, a father of three children, raped her while she was alone at home three days ago. The accused has admitted to the heinous crime.

03. Gossaigaon: Cannabis Nearly Worth Rupees 25 Lakh Seized

A large consignment of cannabis (ganja) nearly worth Rs. 20-25 lakhs have been seized in Kokrajhar’s Gossaigaon area. In this connection, three have been apprehended, namely Bijay Kumar, John Francis and Dipak Kumar.

04. Virtual Court (Traffic), E-Challan Launched In Assam

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday launched ‘Virtual Court’ (Traffic) and E-Challan project at Assam Administrative Staff college in Guwahati’s Khanapara. The initiative has been undertaken by the Information and Communication Technology Committee of Guwahati High Court in association with the Home department, Assam Police, in collaboration with NIC Assam, SBI and under the aegis of the e-committee, Supreme Court of India.

05. 33rd Guwahati Book Fair From Dec 30

One of the largest literary festivals of the northeastern region – the 33rd edition of the Guwahati Book Fair will be held from December 30 this year to January 30 next year. The 12 day event is being organised under the aegis of the Assam Publication Board at the playground of the Assam Engineering College in Chandmari.

06. Sikkim: 1st Women’s Inter-Club Cricket Tournament Held

Sikkim Cricket Association is hosting its first women’s inter-club tournament Khangchendzonga Shield which started at the Mining Ground in Rangpo, news agency PTI stated. The tournament started on November 11 and the final will be held on November 23.

07. Comedian Kunal Kamra Slapped With Contempt Of Court Charges

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was slapped with contempt charges over a series of tweets criticizing the Supreme Court for granting interim bail to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Two lawyers and a law student sought Attorney General KK Venugopal’s consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against the comedian and were granted on Thursday.

08. Arunachal Panchayat, Municipal Elections In December

After a delay of over two years, the panchayat and municipal elections will be held in Arunachal Pradesh on December 22, election officials said on Thursday. The elections were delayed due to the the conversion process of the three-tier panchayat system in the state to a two-tier one and municipal councils to municipal corporations, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Hage Kojeen said to PTI.

09. Actor Asif Basra Dies By Suicide In Himachal

Actor Asif Basra, who starred in popular web series Paatal Lok and film Kai Po Che, has died by suicide at the age of 53. He was found dead in a private complex in Dharamsala. As per reports, a forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter.

10. FM Grants Rs 900 Crore For COVID Vaccine Research

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with the income tax relief and employment generation scheme, also announced a grant of Rs 900 crore on Thursday to the Department of Biotechnology for COVID-19 vaccine research.

11. FM Announces Income Tax Relief For Real Estate Buyers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during a press conference on Thursday, announced an income tax relief for real estate buyers under the Aatmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus measures in a bid to boost economic growth. This is yet another stimulus package announced by Ms Sitharaman after the new employment generation scheme, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana’.

12. PUBG Mobile Announces Return To India After Ban

PUBG Mobile developers have announced the launch of a new game called ‘PUBG Mobile India’, which will cater to the Indian community and its players. The popular mobile game was banned back in September by the Indian government citing security concerns.

13. FM Announces New Scheme For Employment Generation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana’ stimulus package, which incentivizes employees who join EPFO registered establishments with a monthly wage of less than Rs 15,000.

14. Government Launches Second Phase Of ‘Assam Darshan Scheme’

The Assam Government on Thursday launched the second phase of the ‘Assam Darshan Scheme’ at Guwahati’s Kalakshetra. The event was attended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, MLA Keshav Mahanta as well as around 377 saints from across the state. ‘Assam Darshan Scheme’ was conceptualized by the Assam government which aims at developing essential facilities in the rich diversity of religious places located across the State.

15. Indian Navy Launches Fifth Scorpene Submarine ‘Vagir’

‘Vagir’, India’s fifth Scorpene class submarine having superior stealth features was launched on Thursday at the Mazagon Dock in Mumbai. Vijaya Naik, wife of Minister of state of Defence Shripad Naik, launched the submarine via video conferencing. The minister was the chief guest at the event and attended it via video call from Goa.