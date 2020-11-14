News Breakfast @6

01. COVID: Assam Reports 107 New Cases

Assam detected 107 new coronavirus related cases out of which Kamrup metro reported 27 on Saturday. The new cases were detected out of 13616 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 0.79%. A tweet by minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the new cases were less due to the low testing because of Diwali.

02. Sivasagar: Fire Breaks Out At Shop, One Killed

On Diwali evening, a massive fire broke out in Sivasagar leading to the death of a young man. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Gogoi, a 22-year-old youth. He died while being rushed to the hospital. The fire broke out at a shop of one Mukti Gogoi in Balibat Chariali, Betbari of Sivasagar.

03. COVID Claims 3 More Lives In Assam, Death Toll At 961

Assam reported three more coronavirus related deaths on Saturday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated. The death toll of the state has climbed to 961. The coronavirus deaths have been registered from the districts of Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro.

04. 5.2 Magnitude Quake Jolts Mizoram

An earthquake of a magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit the Champai district of Mizoram on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The earthquake hit at the depth of 30 Km and tremors were felt at 14.20 hours today.

05. Soumitra Chatterjee Put On life Support

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee’s health remained in a critical condition on Saturday and he is on life support in the city hospital, news agency PTI stated. One of the doctors attending on him said Chatterjee’s condition remained unchanged for the past 24 hours.

06. Typhoon Vamco: 53 Dead, 22 Missing In Philippines

The death toll from Typhoon Vamco that lashed the Philippines island this week has mounted to 53, the Philippines National Police (PNP) said on Saturday. According to PNP officials 22 are still missing in the Luzon island and the death tally is likely to increase with rescuers continuing to search for the missing.

07. NF Railway To Run 7 Festival Special Trains

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday said that it will run seven festival special trains from November 15 for people willing to travel to various destinations mainly in the eastern and western parts of the country, news agency PTI stated.

08. Assam CM Visits SOS Village On Children’s Day

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the SOS Children’s Village, Guwahati on the occasion of Children’s Day and interacted with the children of the village. While distributing fruits and gifts among them, he extended Diwali greetings to the children and urged them to work hard with commitment to be successful in life, an official release stated.

09. Gujarat: Major Fire Breaks Out In Plastic Factory

A massive fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in Valsad of Gujarat on Saturday. Fire fighting operations are currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

10. Nagaland To Impose Penalty Of Rs. 100 For Not Wearing Masks

The Nagaland government has decided to impose a fine of Rs. 100 on people who don’t wear face masks in public places and Rs. 500 on institutions without handwashing facilities with immediate effect.

11. Akshay Kumar Unveils His Next Film – ‘Ram Setu’

On the occasion of Diwali 2020, actor Akshay Kumar took to twitter and unveiled his first look from his next venture – Ram Setu. The poster features Akshay as a traveler in a shirt and cargo trousers with handbag hanging around his shoulder. He is also seen sporting slightly longer hair and a saffron scarf around his neck.

12. PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Jawans In Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with the Border Security Forces (BSF) and Indian Army troops deployed at the Longewala post. He has been continuing the tradition of visiting the armed forces during Diwali since he became the Prime Minister.

13. New York’s Empire State Building Lit Up For Diwali

New York’s iconic Empire State Building has been lit up from ground to top in orange to commemorate the festival of lights – Diwali. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut partnered with the Empire State Building and marked the festival of lights by illuminating the iconic Manhattan building in orange on Friday.

14. SBI Adopts 15 Tigers In Hyderabad Zoo

Hyderabad’s State Bank of India on Friday adopted 15 tigers for a period of one year, Nehru Zoological Park said in a press release. Chief General Manager (Hyderabad) Om Prakash Mishra said that SBI is playing a vital role in the conservation of Tigers at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park.

15. PM Modi Pays Tribute To Jawaharlal Nehru On His 131st Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as Children’s day in India. “My humble tribute to the country’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.