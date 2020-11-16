News Breakfast @6

01. BJP Leader Dipanjali Kakoty Suspended From Party

BJP leader Dipanjali Kakoty, who allegedly physically assaulted a police officer in Kakopathar police station, has been suspended from the party on Monday stating that she has brought disgrace to the party’s image. According to an official statement by the BJP, a case has been registered against Kakoty for obstructing a police officer from doing his duty and demonstrating abusive behavior, which has brought a bad name to the party’s image. Kakoty has hence been suspended from the party with immediate effect.

02. 355 Elephants ‘Leased’ By Assam Remains Untraceable: RTI Report

Assam has, over the years, transferred 355 elephants to other states through an ambiguous leasing system since 2003 and none of these animals has returned, and many are not even traceable, an RTI report stated. “None of these animals has returned, and many are not even traceable,” Sonitpur based RTI activist Dilip Nath said here on Sunday. “Of these animals, 24 have been reportedly sold,” he alleged.

03. Amri Karbi Community To Stage Blockade At NH37 Tomorrow

The Amri Karbi Student Union (AKSU), Amri Karbi Development Council (AKDC), Amri Karbi National Council (AKNC), Amri Karbi Arleso Aseim (AKAA), and other organizations of the Amri Karbi community will stage a blockade at NH37 at Lalmati on November 17. The blockade will be observed from 8 AM, informed Additional DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh through his twitter handle.

04. Kamrup (M) Admin Issues Guidelines For Chhath Puja Celebrations

The Kamrup (Metro) District Administration has issued guidelines for Chhath puja celebrations in Guwahati. During a meeting held by the administration with the Chhath puja committees in the presence of senior police personnel and other concerned authorities, a number of decisions were taken for the same and smooth conducting of the celebrations.

05. IIT-G Develops Catalytic Systems From Industrial Wastes

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati researchers have developed efficient “pincer” catalytic systems that transform industrial or biomass wastes into valuable chemicals. According to a PTI report, tiny amounts of these “pincer catalysts” repeatedly convert large amounts of industrial waste such as glycerol into lactic acid and hydrogen. Such catalysts also efficiently convert bioethanol, a low-energy density fuel, into high-energy density butanol.

06. Economic Blockade On Nagaland From Tuesday

Karbi Anglong based civil society organizations led by Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) on Sunday decided to call for an indefinite economic blockade on Nagaland starting from November 17 in protest against alleged illegal encroachment by people from the neighbouring state. Movement of all trucks/vehicles carrying essential items will be prohibited.

07. Journalists Are “Conscience Keepers”, Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal extended his wishes to the media fraternity on National Press Day. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, “Heartiest greetings to my friends from the media fraternity on National Press Day. I salute your undaunted role in this testing period of #COVID19 and believe that you will continue to be conscience keepers of the society”.

08. Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For 4th Term

President of Janata Dal United (JDU) Nitish Kumar took oath as the Bihar chief minister on Monday evening. Fourteen other ministers were sworn in along with him. This is the fourth straight term in power for the JDU and the seventh time Mr Kumar has taken oath as the chief minister of Bihar. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scraped through the Bihar elections with 125 seats, the results for which was declared on November 10 after counting that went past midnight.

09. Govt Opposes Those Who Throttle Freedom Of Press: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted journalists on the occasion of the National Press Day on Monday and said the Narendra Modi government is committed towards the freedom of press and strongly opposes those who throttle it. “Greetings on #NationalPressDay. Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation.

10. Madurai: Youth Beheaded In Front Of Church

In a shocking incident, a 22-year old youth was murdered and beheaded in broad daylight by an unidentified gang in front of St. Mary’s Church in Madurai’s Uthangudi village on Sunday. As per reports, the incident happened when the youth was walking with his friend near the church on Sunday evening along with one of his friend Muniasamy when a gang which came in a car intercepted the two. On seeing them, the two tried to escape but was chased down and attacked. The deceased, who was identified as one B Muruganantham, died in the attack. The gang then decapitated his head and placed in front of the church.

11. No Lockdown Will Be Imposed In Delhi: Satyendar Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that there is no chance of another lockdown in the national capital adding that the third wave in the city has already passed its peak. Jain said another lockdown will not be an effective step and said, “Wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial.” Satyendar Jain went on to say that the third wave of Covid-19 has passed its peak in Delhi in November. “The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi,” he added.

12. 300 Militants Present At Each Launching Pad Of Pakistan: BSF

Kashmir BSF Inspector General (IG), Rajesh Mishra said that there are 250-300 terrorists across the border in Pakistan. “There are 250-300 terrorists across the border, present at each launching pad in Pakistan. Our security forces have been successful in thwarting their attempts of infiltration,” Mishra told ANI on Sunday.

13. Himachal: 7 Killed After Vehicle Falls In Khud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the road accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district in which seven people lost their lives. Seven people were killed when a vehicle in which they were traveling fell into khud police said. A person was also injured after the Mahindra pickup fell into Suketi Khud at Pulghrat near Mandi at around 2.30 am, they said. Six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

14. Kedarnath Temple Closes For Winter

The sacred portals of the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath were closed for the winter season on Monday amid a fresh spell of snowfall. The gates of the temple, which houses one of the 11 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and attracts devotees from across the world, were closed at 8:30 am after an elaborate ceremony.

15. COVID-19: Assam Detects 186 New Cases, 1 Death

Assam registered 186 new cases of coronavirus out of 19312 tests conducted on Monday, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Meanwhile, 405 patients discharged today taking the number of recoveries to 206041. The recovery rate has increased to 97.90%. One person succumbed to the virus today. He was identified as one Varremsiem Varte (66) of Dima Hasao.